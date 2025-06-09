DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Nepal: Photo exhibition raises awareness about changing mountain habitat concerning tourism

Nepal: Photo exhibition raises awareness about changing mountain habitat concerning tourism

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 9 (ANI): A fortnightly photo exhibition in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, has raised awareness about changing mountain habitat, linking it with tourism and identity as rising temperature and climate change threaten the high-lying habitat.

Advertisement

The photo exhibition being organised by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) or the National News Agency on the theme "Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity" features 96 photographs.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha said, "This time the theme is 'Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity.' We have set objectives for this edition, climate crisis is rising, snows on mountains are melting, climate change is impacting Nepal; our mountains and Himalayan ranges are in crisis."

Advertisement

"We are trying to raise awareness about it, including those we are in the policy level to drag their attention to this pertaining issue. In order to draw the attention of the international community to the problems, the exhibition features images of mountains, peaks, and tourist sites taken by the RSS reporters and photojournalists over various periods. This photo exhibition is organised to augment to the recently concluded and Sagarmatha Sambaad organized by the Government of Nepal," he added.

The National News Agency had organised a photo exhibition on the cultural diversity of Nepal last year and on physical infrastructure and development in the year before that to commemorate the Republic Day.

Advertisement

Nepal home to 8 tallest mountains in the world in recent years have seen reduction in scale of snowfall. Some glaciers are at constant risk of outburst.

The set of 96 photos, which ranges from the Kanchenjunga mountain in the east to Mt Api and Saipal of Darchula feature in the exhibition. It also includes the pleasing photos of Mount Everest, Annapurna, Machhapuchchhre, the waterfalls of Rukum, Sisne Himal, and various other mountains. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts