Nepal: Photo exhibition raises awareness about changing mountain habitat concerning tourism

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 9 (ANI): A fortnightly photo exhibition in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, has raised awareness about changing mountain habitat, linking it with tourism and identity as rising temperature and climate change threaten the high-lying habitat.

The photo exhibition being organised by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) or the National News Agency on the theme "Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity" features 96 photographs.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha said, "This time the theme is 'Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity.' We have set objectives for this edition, climate crisis is rising, snows on mountains are melting, climate change is impacting Nepal; our mountains and Himalayan ranges are in crisis."

"We are trying to raise awareness about it, including those we are in the policy level to drag their attention to this pertaining issue. In order to draw the attention of the international community to the problems, the exhibition features images of mountains, peaks, and tourist sites taken by the RSS reporters and photojournalists over various periods. This photo exhibition is organised to augment to the recently concluded and Sagarmatha Sambaad organized by the Government of Nepal," he added.

The National News Agency had organised a photo exhibition on the cultural diversity of Nepal last year and on physical infrastructure and development in the year before that to commemorate the Republic Day.

Nepal home to 8 tallest mountains in the world in recent years have seen reduction in scale of snowfall. Some glaciers are at constant risk of outburst.

The set of 96 photos, which ranges from the Kanchenjunga mountain in the east to Mt Api and Saipal of Darchula feature in the exhibition. It also includes the pleasing photos of Mount Everest, Annapurna, Machhapuchchhre, the waterfalls of Rukum, Sisne Himal, and various other mountains. (ANI)

