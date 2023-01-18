Nepal plane crash toll rises to 71

Kathmandu, January 17

Rescuers used drones and abseiled down a deep gorge on Tuesday looking for the last missing person from Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 persons died including small children.

Difficult terrain around the 200 metre (650 feet) gorge and poor weather was hampering rescue efforts near the tourist city of Pokhara, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 persons crashed on Sunday just before landing.

The search was called off after darkness descended, and will resume on Wednesday, said Tek Bahadur KC, a top district official. Rescue teams were struggling to identify bodies, Ajay KC, a police official in Pokhara who is part of the rescue efforts said.

“There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue personnel using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and was in flames,” he said before the search was suspended for the night.

Rescuers had collected what appeared to be human remains and sent them for a DNA test, he said, but search efforts would continue until all 72 passengers and crew were accounted for.

Search teams found 68 bodies on the day of the crash, while two bodies were recovered on Monday before the search was called off. A nine-member team of experts from France arrived to help the Nepal government investigate the crash. — Agencies