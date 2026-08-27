Nepal PM Balendra Shah visits flood-hit Nuwakot, reviews search and rescue operations

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister of Nepal Balendra Shah on Thursday visited the Army Training Centre at Battar Bazar in flood-affected Nuwakot district to take stock of the prevailing situation and review ongoing search and rescue efforts following the devastating flash floods that have caused widespread destruction across the country.

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The Prime Minister's visit comes as one of the worst-affected areas of Nuwakot continues to grapple with damaged infrastructure, blocked roads, displaced residents, and ongoing efforts to locate people feared trapped beneath mud and debris.

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The Devighat area of Nuwakot, one of the worst-hit locations, has suffered extensive damage, with raging floodwaters severely damaging roads, rupturing buildings and leaving several neighbourhoods homeless, according to accounts from residents speaking to ANI from the ground.

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Resident Janak Bahadur Nepali said his house was destroyed in the flooding and that residents were facing difficulties arranging food and shelter.

"My house has sunk. Except for 2-3 people, all others are safe in the village. We are facing challenges regarding food and living. Currently, we have not received anything from the government," he told ANI.

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Another local resident described Devighat as the worst-affected area and said some people from the locality remain missing.

"Devighat is the worst-affected area. Some people from here are missing," the resident told ANI.

Residents also pointed to the destruction of roads and bridges as a major obstacle to rescue operations, saying large quantities of mud and rubble had accumulated in the area.

"The biggest challenge is that there are no roads now. Mud and rubble have accumulated here now. The bridge that existed here was washed away. Two bodies were retrieved from here in the morning. We suspect many people might be buried under the rubble here," another resident told ANI.

Visuals and accounts from Devighat showed mangled vehicles, damaged buildings and heavy mud and rubble across the affected area while residents continued to struggle to clear debris and regain access to the locality.

The latest figures from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) put the death toll from the devastating flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border at 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact.

According to NDRRMA's latest "Search, Rescue and Relief Update", issued up to 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 108.

Rasuwa accounts for 161 missing or out-of-contact people, according to information obtained from the District Emergency Operation Centre, while one person has been reported missing in Nuwakot.

The disaster has also left 517 foreign citizens missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal have also been listed.

The visit by Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to the Army Training Centre in Battar Bazar comes amid intensified efforts by authorities and rescue teams to assess the destruction, locate missing people and provide assistance to those affected by the floods. (ANI)

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