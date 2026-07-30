Nepal PM urges calm amid tensions in southern plains claiming three lives

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday appealed for unity, restraint and social harmony as violence in the southern plains of Nepal has claimed at least three lives.

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Addressing the nation for the first time since the violence erupted, Shah expressed the government's "full seriousness and sensitivity" over the tragic incident in Dewanganj, Sunsari, as well as the related developments in Siraha and the unrest that has spread to other districts.

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"The Government of Nepal is completely serious and sensitive about the tragic incident that took place in Dewanganj, Siraha and other places in Sunsari a few days ago and the turbulent atmosphere that has arisen in some districts since then," he said.

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Paying tribute to those who lost their lives, Shah expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to our citizens Jayaprakash Mehta, Om Prakash Mehta and Ganesh Yadav, who passed away in this tragic incident. I also express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the Government of Nepal. I wish a speedy recovery to all the citizens who were injured in the incident. Clear instructions have been given to the concerned health agencies to ensure that there is no shortage or delay in the treatment of the injured," he added.

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The unrest in Sunsari began late Sunday night in Ward No. 3 of Dewanganj Rural Municipality after a dispute reportedly broke out between local groups over loud music during preparations for the Bol Bam pilgrimage to the Saptakoshi River.

The confrontation quickly escalated into stone-pelting and violence, prompting police to intervene with batons, tear gas, warning shots and eventually live fire by the Armed Police Force. One person died on the spot from gunshot injuries, while several others were critically injured. Jayaprakash Mehta, who had sustained injuries in the violence, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, taking the death toll to three.

Announcing the formation of an investigation committee, Shah assured the public that the inquiry would be fair and transparent and that those responsible would face legal action.

"As soon as the incident happened, all security agencies immediately reached the spot and made continuous efforts to normalise the situation, prevent further unpleasant incidents and maintain peace and security. The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed an investigation committee to conduct a fair investigation into the incident and take strict legal action against the culprits. I would like to assure everyone that this investigation will be completely fair and transparent. The government is committed to bringing whoever is responsible for the incident to justice," Shah said.

He said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to restore normalcy. An all-party meeting was convened at the central level, while continuous dialogue has been held with local representatives, civil society members, religious leaders, community representatives and social activists.

"The Home Minister himself has already reached the spot to directly monitor the local situation, communicate with the affected parties, and further strengthen peace and security. In addition, a meeting of the National Security Council has been convened to seriously review the overall peace and security situation in the country and necessary decisions have been taken according to the situation," he said.

In his four-and-a-half-minute televised address, Shah also appealed to citizens not to spread misinformation or inflammatory content. He urged people to refrain from circulating false or unverified information, rumours, hate speech or messages that could inflame inter-community tensions, and asked them to rely only on official information issued by government agencies.

He also warned that action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt peace, spread chaos or undermine Nepal's long-standing traditions of tolerance and brotherhood.

"The Constitution of Nepal has granted every citizen the fundamental right to follow their own religion, culture and traditions. The government is fully committed to fulfilling this constitutional obligation. Religion is the force that unites society and spreads love. No religion or culture in the world teaches violence, hatred and division. The essence of all religions is compassion, mercy, love and peace. Blaming an entire community for an unexpected and tragic incident in one part of the country and spreading the fire of revenge for it in other parts of the country cannot be justified or justified from any perspective," the Nepalese PM said.

Concluding his address with a message delivered in both Nepali and Maithili, Shah called for collective efforts to restore peace and strengthen national unity.

"Our history is a witness that even in the most difficult and difficult situations, mutual unity, tolerance and conscience have become our greatest strength. We all have to play the role of responsible citizens and remove the clouds of unrest that have hung over this beautiful and peaceful Nepali sky. We, the common citizens, civil society, religious communities, all respected leaders, all political parties and responsible media, are making a heartfelt appeal to the government to exercise patience and restraint and maintain peace, harmony, brotherhood and national unity," he added.

The government's response comes amid curfews, prohibitory orders and heightened security deployments in Sunsari, Siraha, Janakpur and Parsa districts. Since Sunday, protests and tensions have spread, raising concerns over broader communal friction in the region bordering India. (ANI)

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