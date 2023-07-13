Nepal PM’s wife passes away

New Delhi, July 12
Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, died on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition. She was 69. Sita had visited India in 2021 for treatment. Doctors at the Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu confirmed her death at 8.33 am.
PM Narendra Modi has condoled the death. “I pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace...,” he tweeted.
Sita Dahal was an adviser to the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).
