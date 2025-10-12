DT
Nepal President hospitalised after sudden health scare, stable

Nepal President hospitalised after sudden health scare, stable

Complained of severe headache, vomiting

PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Nepal President Paudel.
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel was hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing sudden health problems, according to the authorities, who said his condition was normal so far.

Paudel, 80, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre here after his health condition deteriorated, according to the sources at the President's Office.

He complained of a severe headache and vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to hospital sources.

Doctors were monitoring his health condition, and so far it was normal, said a press release issued by the hospital.

President Paudel was supposed to hold discussions on Saturday morning with representatives of the Gen Z group, around 20 of whom had already reached the President's Office for dialogue. However, after his health deteriorated, the dialogue was postponed till Monday, the sources said.

