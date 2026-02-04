DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / Nepal President returns back home from his visit to Japan commemorating 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Nepal President returns back home from his visit to Japan commemorating 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Wednesday evening returned home from his visit to Japan, commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Upon arrival back home, Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, ministers and heads of security agencies received the President at the VIP lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport. The Nepal Army accorded him a guard of honor on the occasion.

Paudel had left for Japan on Sunday night at the invitation of the Japanese government, leading a Nepali delegation that included First Lady Sabita Paudel. During the visit, he took part in a special reception organized by the Japanese government in Tokyo to commemorate seven decades of Nepal-Japan diplomatic ties.

President Paudel also paid a courtesy call on Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, and held separate courtesy meetings with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Hori.

During the courtesy call, Paudel thanked Japan for its continued support, goodwill and understanding, and said Nepal was keen to deepen friendship and collaboration with Japanese leadership, according to his press adviser Kiran Pokharel.

Marking the 70th anniversary of Nepal-Japan diplomatic relations, Paudel said the milestone reflected the strength of bilateral ties and that high-level exchanges would further reinforce them.

He described Japan as one of Nepal's key development partners, noting opportunities to expand trade and attract Japanese investment in Nepal's priority development sectors. Paudel said Nepal had introduced legal, procedural and institutional reforms to improve the business climate, attract foreign investment and promote innovation.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi said Nepal's stability was important for Japan and the wider region, and expressed hope for the success of Nepal's upcoming House of Representatives elections. She said Japan would send election observers, Pokharel said.

Takaichi described Nepal and Japan as long-standing close friends, citing people-to-people ties, Nepali students in Japan and Japanese climbers visiting Nepal as factors strengthening relations. She also said Japan would continue supporting Nepal in information technology and democratic development.

Nepal and Japan established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1956. Nepal opened its embassy in Tokyo in 1965, while Japan set up its embassy in Kathmandu in 1967. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

