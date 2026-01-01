DT
PT
Home / World / Nepal President summons session of National Assembly for next week, first since Gen-Z protest

Nepal President summons session of National Assembly for next week, first since Gen-Z protest

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI): Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned a session of the National Assembly for next week, the first since the September Gen-Z protest and the first since the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

According to Ritesh Kumar Shakya, spokesperson for the President's Office, the President has called the National Assembly session for 11 am on January 18, based on the recommendation of the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

As per constitutional provisions, the President summons a session of the National Assembly on the Cabinet's recommendation. The first meeting of the upper house will be held inside Singha Durbar, the administrative capital of the Himalayan nation.

According to Eak Ram Giri, spokesperson for the Federal Parliament Secretariat, the hall of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee located within Singha Durbar has been arranged to host the National Assembly meeting.

During the Gen-Z movement, the Parliament building in New Baneshwor was damaged by fire. Following this, arrangements were made to hold the National Assembly meeting at Singha Durbar as an alternative venue.

The Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hall has been prepared for the Assembly session. Spokesperson Giri said, "Ninety per cent of the work has been completed, and the remaining work will be finished before Magh 4."

The National Assembly meeting is being convened following the Gen-Z movement, which took place on September 8 and 9, 2025. After the movement, an interim government was formed and the House of Representatives was dissolved. On the recommendation of the interim government, the President prorogued the National Assembly session in mid-September.

According to the Parliament Secretariat, there are several agenda items for the upcoming National Assembly session, including some bills and ordinances introduced by the government.

In addition, parliamentary committee study reports and annual reports are also on the agenda. Once the session begins, lawmakers may table resolution motions, attention motions, and motions of urgent public importance.

The National Assembly also conducts a direct question-and-answer session with ministers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

