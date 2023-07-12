Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda's wife Sita passes away

Kathmandu, July 12
Sita Dahal, wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, passed on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time.
She was 69.
Sita, who had been ill for a long time passed away on Wednesday at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am, according to his press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.
She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.
Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.
She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her health condition turned serious.
Prime Minister Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.
She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.
Her last rites will be held in Kathmandu in the afternoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens
Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana
The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction wi...
Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists
The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate s...
Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crosses the 207-me...
Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI
India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Da...