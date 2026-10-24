Nepal projected to receive 200 mm rain next week as impact of cyclonic storm developing in Bay of Bengal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 24 (ANI): Nepal is projection receive up to 200 millimetres of rain next week as an impact of a cyclonic storm that is developing in the Bay of Bengal, meteorologists have warned.

Meteorologist Binod Pokharel, in a social media post, indicated the possibility of over 200 millimetres of rainfall during the wet spell expected from next Wednesday through Sunday.

Advertisement

"The forecasts I am reviewing suggest that total rainfall in some areas over the upcoming period could exceed 200 millimetres," he writes on Facebook. "This should not be interpreted as rainfall occurring in a single day. The actual amounts, timing, and affected areas may still change."

Advertisement

Further clarifying the impact of 200 millimetres of rain, Pokharel states that it depends on when it falls, where it occurs, and the prevailing conditions. "Even during the monsoon, such rainfall over a short period would be hazardous. Since this is the time for harvesting paddy and also a period when many travel in the Himalayan regions, the consequences could be even more severe," he warns.

"In the high Himalayan regions, heavy snowfall, extreme cold, and avalanches could increase the risks," he further writes. "Please plan your travel only after checking weather updates and official advisories."

Advertisement

Meteorologist Pokharel has noted that the weather system currently developing bears a resemblance to the conditions that led to the blizzard on October 14, 2014.

“In the incident associated with Cyclone Hudhud, 43 people lost their lives, including in the trekking regions around Annapurna. Current forecasts show some weather indicators similar to those seen during that event,” he says. “However, this does not necessarily mean the outcome will be the same. Hopefully, this time, by being alert in advance, we will be better prepared.”

He explained that if the low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal approaches Nepal and interacts with a low-pressure trough in the upper atmosphere, the likelihood of heavy rainfall will increase.

Following the development in the weather pattern in the Bay of Bengal, a weather system capable of bringing rain to Nepal has already begun to develop. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central and adjacent southeastern Bay of Bengal at 5:45 AM on Friday.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology in Nepal has stated that this low-pressure area is expected to gradually intensify and develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday.

Once it develops into a cyclonic storm, it is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction and make landfall along the coast near northern Andhra Pradesh and adjacent southern Odisha in India.

The Department has indicated that this weather system could affect conditions in Nepal from Wednesday (October 28) through Sunday (November 1).

“However, it is not yet possible to determine with certainty the amount of rainfall, the level of risk, or the potential impact this system might have on Nepal,” the Department stated. “Nevertheless, as the potential adverse weather could affect the agricultural and tourism sectors, all concerned parties are advised to remain alert.”

The Department has also forecast a slight decline in maximum and minimum temperatures across various parts of the country over the coming week. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)