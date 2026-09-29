Nepal rain fury: 27 killed, 4 missing in landslides, floods since September 24

At least 27 persons have been killed in incidents triggered by heavy rainfall across Nepal over the past few days, officials said on Monday.

Four persons remain missing, while eight were injured in the monsoon-induced incidents from September 24 to 28, according to the Nepal Home Ministry.

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The disaster incidents affected 1,082 families and 114 livestock were killed.

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According to the authority, during this period there were 304 landslide incidents, resulting in 20 deaths, while four persons went missing and seven were injured.

Similarly, 87 flood related incidents were reported in which four persons died, while 151 incidents related to heavy rainfall claimed three lives and injured one person, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

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Heavy rainfall destroyed 227 houses and partially damaged 142 others. Floods and landslides also damaged 31 bridges. Heavy rainfall took place in various parts of the country during this period due to the low-pressure system developed in the Bay of Bengal, the NDRRMA said.

On Sunday, a massive landslide struck Nepal's Manang district, sending debris into the Marsyangdi River and briefly blocking parts of it.

The landslide, caused by incessant rains in the Himalayan nation, prompted authorities to urge locals in the downstream areas to remain alert and take precautions. Parts of the river remained blocked for a few hours, and then returned to normal without causing major damage.

The country is still reeling from last month's devastating flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The August 26 flash floods killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing. Nepal is witnessing frequent landslides as it endures heavy monsoon rains.

Landslides also blocked other rivers in Palpa, Manang and Mustang districts in northern and western Nepal on Sunday, though the impact was not major as the blocked rivers cleared after a few hours.

An avalanche also struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where support staff and mountain guides were taking shelter, leaving 22 missing – all of them Nepalese.

Four bodies were recovered on Monday from the site of the avalanche at Himlung Himal peak in Nepal.