Nepal rival protest: Kathmandu braces for pro-monarch, pro-republic protest tomorrow

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 27 (ANI): Kathmandu is bracing for rival protests on Friday, with pro-monarch and pro-republic groups set to demonstrate at two separate locations, expected to start after noon.

The Socialist Front, comprising opposition parties like CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, will rally in favor of the republic at Bhrikutimandap, while a group led by Durga Prasai will push for the restoration of the monarchy at Tinkune, near the airport.

Both groups have obtained permission from the Kathmandu District Administration Office, and over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed to maintain order. The protests may cause traffic disruptions, as both groups plan to hold rallies in various areas.

"The Socialist Front has been permitted to protest at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu while Prasai's group has been allowed to demonstrate at Tinkune (near the airport)," Chief District Officer Rishiram Tiwari confirmed to ANI over the phone.

The socialist front, revealing their locations for gathering, has announced major areas such as Babarmahal, Kupondole, Tripureshwore, Sorhakhutte, Maitidevi, Sundhara, and New Road as pocket areas to gather before proceeding to Bhrikuti Mandap. Meanwhile, the Prasai faction is preparing rallies from the Sinamangal area of Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

As two ulterior factions announced their intention to hold demonstrations in Kathmandu, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called for a peaceful showdown while exercising the right to freedom of expression and assembly.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, NHRC spokesperson Tikaram Pokharel stressed the need to adhere to constitutional and international legal provisions while expressing opinions or staging protests. The commission has urged protestors to ensure their demonstrations remain peaceful and do not infringe upon the rights of others.

The NHRC also called on the government and security agencies to handle the situation with sensitivity and prioritise human rights while maintaining law and order.

The commission expressed concern that if opposing groups come face to face, it could pose challenges to security and public order. It has already held discussions with the District Administrator Officers of Kathmandu and Lalitpur, district police chiefs, and representatives from the Nepal Police's human rights cell regarding security arrangements.

NHRC Chair Tap Bahadur Magar has directed authorities to uphold human rights principles while managing security. The commission will deploy monitoring teams to observe the demonstrations from a human rights perspective.

This development comes after pro-monarchists in Nepal announced plans to intensify their agitation, demanding the restoration of the monarchy that was abolished in 2008. (ANI)

