Nepal seeks 4-nation talks with India, China, and UK to resolve border disputes

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 31 (ANI): Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, has sought to expand the ambit of talks about the country's border issues with neighbouring countries, saying that the United Kingdom will also be involved to resolve the issues through dialogue

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Addressing the House of Representatives for the first time since assuming power in late March, Prime Minister Shah responded to queries from opposition lawmakers by emphasising a collaborative, historical approach to boundary management.

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A key highlight of the Prime Minister's address was the formal inclusion of the United Kingdom in the diplomatic dialogue. Because the modern borders of the region trace back to the colonial era, Nepal believes the British government holds historic accountability and crucial archival evidence.

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"While they were leaving British India, the problem was passed onto generations, which is why we believe that England also needs to be concerned about it," Prime Minister Shah stated in parliament. "All these issues would be resolved through table talk and diplomatic channels."

The Government of Nepal has already exchanged diplomatic notes with New Delhi. According to Shah, the agreed-upon roadmap involves bringing together historians, expert surveyors, and territorial scholars from both sides to hold table talks and systematically evaluate the region's geography.

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India had said earlier this month that it remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

In response to media queries regarding claims related to border issues made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal in the context of the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear.

"Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development," he said.

"As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," the Spokesperson added.

India had in 2020 rejected the KP Sharma Oli-led government's move concerning Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani and said the revised map issued includes parts of Indian territory. In May 2020, Nepal amended its constitution to adopt an updated administrative map incorporating 335 square kilometres of land, including Gunji, Nabhi, and Kuri villages. The Department of Survey backed this amendment using historic maps from the Treaty of Sugauli and land revenue receipts.

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

India maintains that the trading and pilgrimage routes through Lipulekh have been utilised for decades, noting that recent pauses were due to COVID-19 disruptions rather than territorial ambiguities. New Delhi views its infrastructure developments, like those led by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), as essential for local connectivity and border security.

The geopolitical matrix grew more complex in 2023 when China released an official map depicting the disputed tri-junction area within India's borders, despite previously signing a 2015 joint statement with New Delhi to expand trade through the pass.

Nepal published a new political map in 2020, which claimed the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura tri-junction area as its own. Because this region borders both India and China, the territorial conflict often intersects with India-China-Nepal trilateral dynamics.

The border between Nepal and China was demarcated in the 1960s, but shifting river courses, glacial melting, and rugged terrain continue to cause discrepancies in the exact demarcation of pillar locations.

Security regarding the Tibetan refugee diaspora is a major concern for China. Beijing exerts considerable pressure on Kathmandu to monitor the border strictly and curb "Anti-China" activities in Nepal.

Moreover, China has expanded its economic and infrastructure footprint in Nepal through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), causing friction over border points, trade disruptions, and transit routes.

Despite the competing claims, all sides have expressed a desire to maintain smooth bilateral relations while handling the issue through quiet diplomacy. Nepal remains committed to a peaceful resolution, pinning its hopes on an upcoming multi-lateral review of historical maps and documents. (ANI)

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