Nepal starts sending 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via India

Nepal has begun exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024, to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

A Nepalese official said the export of electricity to Bangladesh has started from Saturday midnight.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40 MW of electricity from June 15 to November 15. The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via India’s 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token.