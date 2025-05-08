Nepal steps up vigilance along border following 'Operation Sindoor'

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 8 (ANI): Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) assigned with the duty of border security has ramped up vigilance along the country's border areas, amid the evolving regional security landscape.

In coordination with the Indian counterpart, the Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB), the APF has started round-the-clock patrolling following the situation after the Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. The two forces have stepped up joint patrols and real-time information sharing. APF teams are now patrolling the border round-the-clock from one Border Outpost (BOP) to another.

The development comes after Indian forces on Wednesday carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including one national of Nepal and injured several others. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine sites, which were successfully hit.

"Recently, the security bodies of both the countries (India and Nepal) considering the border area as sensitive, every person crossing the border are interrogated and are let pass across," informed Krishna Dhakal, Deputy Inspector General of Chhinnamasta Armed Guard Byarek to ANI

The APF headquarters in Kathmandu has also directed all regional units in border areas to tighten monitoring and restrict unauthorised movement. Acting on these instructions, regional headquarters have developed and are implementing security plans tailored to local needs.

Officers are checking the identification documents of people crossing the border and maintaining detailed records. They are also conducting surveillance, inspections, and discreet intelligence gathering in sensitive zones. To strengthen border management and curb illegal infiltration, the APF has enhanced coordination with Nepal Police, the National Investigation Department, local representatives and the general public. These agencies are sharing information to keep closer tabs on border activities.

The APF is also making efforts to facilitate traditional cross-border movement along the Nepal-India border; ensuring locals are not unnecessarily inconvenienced. In addition to border vigilance, the APF has increased monitoring at key urban locations identified as requiring heightened security.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Raya, the patrolman of the Khatinu border area in Dhanusha, "We have increased the vigilance. We are alert as the border area is sensitive, even though the tension between India and Pakistan has no direct impact on our country."

He said that he is especially keeping a watch on new faces and people with suspicious activity. Locals have said that their daily lives have been affected and are expecting a quick solution. The market around the border area also remains affected.

Due to the increasing tension between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan, surveillance has been increased on the border of Rupandehi. The Armed Police has increased the surveillance of the district's main block, Belhiya, along with its auxiliary blocks, Lumbini and Bhagwanpur. The APF has also deployed canines for the security check. (ANI)

