Nepal: Students embark on global cultural journey, showcasing 50 nations

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 22 (ANI): In a vibrant display of cultural diversity, students from Bouddha International School in Kathmandu set up stalls representing 50 different countries, complete with traditional attire, cuisine, and intricate details about each nation.

This innovative project, part of the school's "International Day" celebrations, aimed to widen the students' understanding and knowledge of international cultural experiences.

Advertisement

With support from diplomatic missions in Nepal, the students transformed the school premises into a mini-global village, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the world's diverse cultures.

"First of all we had to do research about UNICEF, we had to set up the stall collecting material making it more attractive. I learned a lot about being a part of a team, it really helped me to learn about team work skills and also being creative independently," Rinzin Paldon Lama, a student stationed at UNICEF stall told ANI.

Advertisement

The exhibition featured an array of cuisines, political systems, state heads, religions, languages, landmarks, geography, and niche details about each country.

Students, mentored by teachers, took turns presenting their assigned countries, showcasing their knowledge and enthusiasm.

"We have invited representatives from all the embassies in Nepal. They also have responded well and supported us in all ways possible, such as sending representatives, some have sent their products and we have prepared our students that they will be able to present their countries, their culture, their cuisine, landscape, geography, history; everything is explained by the students," Deepesh Maharjan, Vice-principal of the Bouddha International School told ANI.

The event, inaugurated by the mayor of Gokarnewshwor Municipality, exemplifies the Himalayan nation's emphasis on "learning by doing" pedagogy. This approach encourages students to engage in hands-on, experiential learning, fostering a deeper understanding of the world and its diverse cultures.

Ashim Shah, a member of Nepal's Federal Parliament, praised the initiative.

"Every year I come and observe this event, I don't want to miss this event in the school. Here each and every stalls represents a particular country- let it be Turkey, Burma (Myanmar), Malaysia, represents the niche aspects of the countries. It indeed is a platform to learn about diversity along with cooperation that exists in the world. This learning process not only is limited to the students but for the parents as well in the part of knowledge sharing. This initiation is good," Ashim Shah, member of the House of Representatives of Nepal's Federal Parliament who came to observe the event told ANI.

As the students of Bouddha International School celebrated the rich tapestry of global cultures, they demonstrated the power of education in bridging cultural divides and fostering a more compassionate, interconnected world. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)