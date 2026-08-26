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Home / World / Nepal suffers devastating flash floods; rescue, relief operations underway, Embassy in Delhi monitoring situation

Nepal suffers devastating flash floods; rescue, relief operations underway, Embassy in Delhi monitoring situation

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Nepal was hit by a severe and unprecedented flash flood on Wednesday, leading to loss of life, reports of missing persons and widespread damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure in affected areas, according to the Embassy of Nepal in India.

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In a statement, the Embassy said Nepal's security agencies, disaster-management authorities, local administrations, health services and other concerned bodies have been fully mobilised to respond to the disaster.

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It said search and rescue operations, evacuation efforts, emergency medical assistance and relief measures are being carried out through all available means, while authorities are closely monitoring river systems and assessing the risk of further flooding in downstream areas.

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"Nepal's security agencies, disaster-management authorities, local administrations, health services and other concerned bodies have been fully mobilized. Search and rescue, evacuation, emergency medical assistance and relief operations are being undertaken through every available means. Authorities are also closely monitoring river systems and the risk of further flooding in downstream areas," the Embassy stated.

The Embassy noted that the situation remains fluid and information regarding casualties, missing persons and the full extent of the damage is still being verified. The cause of the disaster is also under assessment, it added.

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The Government of Nepal expressed appreciation for the messages of sympathy, solidarity and offers of assistance received from friendly countries and international partners following the disaster.

According to the statement, any requirement for foreign assistance, as well as its acceptance and deployment, is being assessed and coordinated centrally by the Nepal Government in Kathmandu through established official channels.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi said it "remains in close contact with the Government of Nepal and stands ready to facilitate any necessary coordination with the Government of India, as directed by Kathmandu."

It added that further updates would be provided as verified information becomes available.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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