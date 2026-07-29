Nepal: Sunsari curfew extended amid clashes, PM pledges strict action and appeals for calm

Sunsari [Nepal], July 29 (ANI): Following a further escalation of clashes between two groups, the Sunsari District Administration Office in Nepal on Tuesday expanded and extended its indefinite curfew measures.

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Acting on a directive from the District Security Committee, Sunsari Chief District Officer Ishwari Prasad Aryal issued an indefinite curfew in sensitive areas of the district, effective from 9:00 p.m (local time) on Tuesday.

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The administrative order, invoked under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, strictly prohibits public movement, gatherings, rallies, processions, assemblies, meetings, and demonstrations. Local authorities have warned that any violations of the directive will result in strict legal action under prevailing laws.

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The strict restrictions cover Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City (Wards 16 and 17 along the Mahendra Highway), Ramdhuni (Wards 1 and 5 along the highway), Inaruwa, Dhubi, Bhokraha Narsingh, Koshi, Gadhi, Devanganj, Harinagar, and Barju, with local authorities warning that violators will face immediate legal action.

Security forces have been heavily deployed across the restricted zones to enforce the order and maintain public order.

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Earlier, the Sunsari District Administration Office imposed the curfew from 3:30 PM (local time) on Tuesday in sensitive areas of the district, with the order remaining in force until further notice.

As per the notice, the curfew covers areas along the East-West Highway from Pakali Chowk in the east to the Koshi Barrage Bridge in the west, extending 200 metres on both the northern and southern sides of the highway. The entire Inaruwa market area has also been brought under the curfew.

Additionally, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed deep concern over the violent clashes in Kaptangunj, Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3 of Sunsari district, and the subsequent unrest in parts of eastern Nepal, calling for calm amidst heightened tensions.

In an official statement shared by PM Shah on X, the government extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, stating it offered a "heartfelt tribute" while wishing a speedy recovery to all injured citizens and security personnel.

To address the aftermath, the administration announced that the Ministry of Health and Population has arranged for "free-of-cost medical treatment" for all injured individuals. Furthermore, addressing accountability and transparency, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a dedicated inquiry committee, which has already commenced its work, tasked with investigating the facts and submitting a comprehensive report within seven days, including preventive measures for the future.

Reiterating its firm stance on justice, the statement emphasised that the "Government of Nepal is committed to providing appropriate compensation to the victims and taking strict legal action against those responsible".

The government further appealed to all stakeholders "not to engage in activities that undermine religious and communal tolerance, mutual unity, and social harmony, which Nepali society has practised for centuries, and not to spread incitement or misleading information or be influenced by such misleading information, but to exercise high restraint."

Finally, the administration issued a broad call to all political parties, civil society organisations, religious institutions, mass media, and the general public to help safeguard "peace, order, and social and religious harmony in the country."

The unrest, which began after a clash between two communities on Sunday night, spread from Dewanganj to the district headquarters of Inaruwa and areas along the East-West Highway. Local residents reported incidents of vandalism, arson and assaults in the Koshi embankment area on Tuesday.

People also took out a protest march in Kathmandu over the clashes. (ANI)

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