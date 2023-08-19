Nepal to export 10K MW power to India: Prachanda

PTI

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on Friday said that his government plans to increase the export of electricity to neighbouring India from 450 MW to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years and the two nations have already signed a preliminary bilateral agreement for it. Prachanda also mentioned that during his recent visit to India, he had a discussion with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on clean energy. PTI

Western Canada fires spark new evacuations

YELLOWKNIFE: A massive wildfire in Canada’s western province of British Columbia prompted evacuation orders early on Friday while residents from the remote northern city of Yellowknife scrambled to get out of town before flames block their exit. A state of emergency was declared early Friday in Kelowna, a city some 300 km east of Vancouver with a population of about 150,000. The Pacific province says the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most difficult. AP

Man charged with stabbing at Southall event

London: A 25-year-old Sikh man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two people during a community event in Southall, West London. Gurpreet Singh appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, London, and was charged with a series of offences, it said. The charges included one count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article, the police said. PTI

Indian-origin man qualifies for Singapore Prez poll

Singapore: Singapore-born Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam and two Chinese-origin former executives of government-linked firms have qualified to run for the city-state’s presidential election on September 1, it was announced on Friday. The Presidential Elections Committee received a total of six applications for the Certificate of Eligibility by Thursday’s deadline. Singapore had earlier said it would hold the presidential election on September 1 if more than one person qualifies for the post. PTI

