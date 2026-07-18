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Home / World / Nepal to replace political map in one and two rupee coins with Lo Ghyaker (Ghar) Monastery

Nepal to replace political map in one and two rupee coins with Lo Ghyaker (Ghar) Monastery

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): Nepal is set to replace the political map with the image of the 7th-century Lo Gyaker (Ghar) Monastery on one- and two-rupee coins, officials confirmed.

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A Council of Ministers meeting earlier this week approved the Nepal Rastra Bank to issue new design coins of 1 Rupee and 2 Rupee denominations.

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The cabinet meeting of Thursday made the decision over the design and changes to be made in the coins and sent it to the central bank- the Nepal Rastra Bank, to bring in the new changes.

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"The government's approval for printing new design coins now clearly means that its design has been changed," Gurupasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Nepal Rastra Bank, confirmed to ANI.

Likewise, the Ministry of Information and Communications announced that the Cabinet has approved the production of newly designed one-rupee and two-rupee coins.

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"Under the decision, Nepal Rastra Bank has been authorised to proceed with minting the new coins, which will feature updated designs and enhanced security features. The move is intended to improve the management of low-denomination currency in circulation," the ministry said.

The Nepal Rastra Bank is now preparing to engrave a picture of the 7th-century Lo Ghyaker (Ghar) Monastery in Mustang on the front of the coins instead of the new political map issued in 2020.

This monastery, located in Marang village of Mustang, is considered the oldest monastery in Nepal. This monastery, estimated to have been built by Guru Padmasambhava, is intended to be placed on the coins due to its historical significance. With its inclusion, the current map of Nepal will be automatically displaced.

After the map of Nepal mentioned in the constitution was changed to include Lipulek, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani areas, a coin with the 'Chuchche' map was released in 2078 BS. It will be removed after about five years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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