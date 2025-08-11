DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Nepal waives climbing fees for some peaks to lure mountaineers

Nepal waives climbing fees for some peaks to lure mountaineers

The fee waiver would help promote tourism and improve economic conditions for people in the least developed areas of the nation
article_Author
Reuters
Kathmandu, Updated At : 04:13 PM Aug 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Nepal will waive climbing fees for nearly 100 peaks in the remote northwestern Himalayas for the next two years to try and lure more mountaineers to the less developed region bordering China, an official said on Monday.

Advertisement

The country has opened 491 of its peaks but climbers typically focus on around 25 in the northeast and central parts of Nepal, including the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, which hundreds scale every year.

Tourism Department official Himal Gautam said the decision to waive permit fees to 97 peaks, ranging from 5,870 metres to 7,132 metres in Nepal’s Karnali and Far Western provinces, was aimed at promoting mountaineering on smaller mountains in remote areas.

Advertisement

"The idea is to encourage climbers to go to unexplored yet scenic areas and mountain peaks," Gautam said.

Nepal has just increased the fees it will charge from September for permits to $350 for a smaller mountain, from a previous $250, to $15,000 for Everest from $11,000.

Advertisement

Gautam said the permit fee waiver would help promote tourism and improve economic conditions for people in the least developed areas of Nepal.

Mountain climbing and trekking are the main attractions for tourists and a key source of income and employment in the cash-strapped nation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts