Kathmandu [Nepal], March 16 (ANI): Ruling and opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Sunday clashed in a heated debate over growing demands for the return of the monarchy.

The discussion began when Raghuji Panta, a lawmaker from the ruling Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist, claimed that attempts to spread illusions and frustrations in the country have intensified. He also criticised the monarchy, which was abolished in the first decade of this century.

Panta had spat over the issue of demands for a monarchy with the Chief whip of Rastria Prajatantra Party- Gyanbahadur Shahi, who objected to his claims.

Panta also claimed that it was the monarchs who removed now-disputed tri-junction of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani from map of Nepal while criticizing the monarchy which was abolished in first decade of current century. Panta further claimed that the incumbent system has included the previously missing territories in the new political map.

As the legislator from the ruling party continued to take a jibe at the monarchs, opposition lawmaker Shahi interrupted the address objecting to the claims by Panta.

House Speaker Debraj Aryal had to intervene asking Shahi to object in the allocated time. The address was interrupted for about 6 minutes, the recording from the parliament feed shows.

Shahi countered that citizens do not need the current system and suggested introducing a system where the Prime Minister is directly elected by the people.

"Nepal's incumbent constitution (2072) doesn't recognize monarchy. Monarchy is not recognized that's why it cannot be discussed here in the parliament about this topic, it only recognizes the Ganatantra (democratic republic). Monarchy now has become history, there are many more examples where it has become a topic under history. Monarchy is subjective rights that's why the salience of the world's politics lies in the democratic republic. Nepal had to adopt the new system and it adopted it. Let me ask those who want it to be reinstated. Why the Shah dynasty? Why don't we talk about those dynasties which existed before that? Why not the Malla, Lichhavi, Kirat and Maheshpal as well as Gopalbanshi? There are many more monarchy systems in history. The dynasties come and go we can read about it in history, this is the result of the flow of time, whereas the republic is the ultimate truth of this era," Raghuji Panta, a lawmaker from the ruling CPN-UML said.

This debate comes amid growing demands for the return of the monarchy, with thousands of pro-monarchists taking to the streets of Kathmandu on March 9 to welcome former King Gyanendra Shah.

While defending the incumbent political system during his twenty-one minutes speech, Panta claimed that income of Nepali citizens increased by around three-fold after country switched to a federal democratic system on May 28, 2008.

Furthermore, he claimed that false narrative has been spread. He said the Nepali citizens do not want the monarchy restored and that it is worthless to spend a time to discuss about the possibility of restoration of monarchy.

Hitting back on the legislator from the ruling party, opposition, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), the right-wing pro-monarchist party's Chief Whip Gyanbahadur Shahi emphasized that statements made in parliament should be well thought out.

"Citizens don't need the incumbent system. Is the incumbent Prime Minister directly elected by people? Is the president elected by people? They all have been elected by limited number of (elected) people present in the parliament. If they've the quality and will to go to the people then let's introduce the system of electing a executive Prime Minister directly elected by the people. If not then they also cannot say whatever they want here in the parliament," Shahi said.

Earlier on March 9, thousands of pro-monarchists have hit the streets of Kathmandu in support of deposed, now former king Gyanendra Shah welcoming him from a visit to Western Nepal.

Nepal in the year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule). (ANI)

