Nepali officers, NCC cadets visit India; call upon President Murmu, Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A delegation of two officers and 16 NCC cadets from Nepal led by Major General Yam Prasad Dhakal, NCC Director General of the Nepali Army visited India in January and called upon President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during their visit. They also visited various cultural heritage sites and witnessed the Republic Day Parade, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu shared on Friday.

In a post on X, the Embassy noted that the visit was from January 15-30, and the interactions helped enhance the friendship between the two countries.

"During their stay in India, the delegation offered tribute at the War Memorial and the India Gate, and visited various cultural heritage sites. Apart from witnessing the Republic Day Parade, they, along with delegations from other countries, jointly called on the Hon'ble President of India, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Defence Minister, and Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. These exchanges and interactions helped enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the countries", the post added.

India and Nepal have longstanding ties. Earlier in November last year, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta of the Indian Army called on Nepal COAS Ashok Raj Sigdel and discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation between the countries.

In November, India and Nepal held the 19th edition of the joint military exercise "Exercise Suryakiran XIX - 2025", which commenced at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, aimed at the joint rehearsal of the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise saw strengthening of battalion-level synergy in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), medical response, environmental conservation, and integrated ground-aviation operations.

In October last year, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Nepal's ACOAS Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung, on the sidelines of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave (UNTCC) in New Delhi in October.

The leaders held wide-ranging discussions, including joint training, and reflected upon the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring armies.

India and Nepal have extensive mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of defence and security. Both armies share excellent and harmonious relationship based on mutual trust and respect, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a previous statement.

Earlier in August, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, at a special ceremony at the Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu, and handed over a set of defence and medical equipment, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed.

The equipment included Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment and Military Animals, gifted as part of India's ongoing defence cooperation with Nepal.

The gesture reflects the close ties between the two armies and highlights the spirit of trust and partnership that has long defined India-Nepal relations, the Indian Embassy said. (ANI)

