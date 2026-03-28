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Home / World / Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over last year’s Gen Z protests

Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over last year’s Gen Z protests

Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also detained in connection with the alleged involvement in the deadly protests that left 76 dead

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Reuters
Kathmandu, Updated At : 08:26 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted. Image credit/ANI
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Nepal's former prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on Saturday as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests last September.

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This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

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A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Oli resigning.

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"They took him from his residence this morning," Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli's Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) told Reuters.

Police spokesman Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak.

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Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on Friday as prime minister after winning the March 5 parliamentary elections.

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