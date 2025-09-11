At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Nepal after youth-led protests escalated into violent clashes with security forces.

The unrest began earlier this month over growing public anger at political nepotism, rising inequality and a recent government ban on major social media platforms.

Protesters, many from Gen Z, accused politicians’ children of flaunting luxury lifestyles while unemployment remains high. According to the World Bank, roughly 20 per cent of Nepal’s youth were unemployed last year. The government estimates that over 2,000 young people leave the country daily to find work in other countries, especially Middle East and India.

Protests turned violent on Monday, after demonstrators gathered near the parliament building. Some stormed the gates and clashes erupted.

The government responded with live ammunition, water cannons, and tear gas.

On Tuesday, the violence intensified, with parliament and the Supreme Court set on fire and Singha Durbar, the central government complex, overrun by protesters.

International airport was shut down for 24 hours due to chaos.

What Gen Z protesters want

Accountability for corruption.

Inclusion of young voices in governance.

An end to the opulence and nepotism they see among elites.

Better economic opportunities and employment at home so they don’t have to leave the country.

What’s next?

Nepal faces a power vacuum and an uncertain political future.

There are fears of continued government crackdowns, retaliation against peaceful protesters, and internet surveillance.

Protesters say this is bigger than a moment, it’s a generational movement.

Several youth protesters have publicly called for more representation of young people in governance and accountability for corruption within the political establishment.

