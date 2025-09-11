DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Nepal’s Gen Z demands reform, asks what comes next?

Nepal’s Gen Z demands reform, asks what comes next?

Nepalese youth fight for better future and want more representation of young people in governance and accountability for corruption within the political establishment
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:19 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kathmandu: Students hold a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The government later announced the withdrawal of the decision. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2025_000166B)
Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Nepal after youth-led protests escalated into violent clashes with security forces.

Advertisement

Also read: Nepal Gen Z protestors want to keep Constitution, but monarchists seek change

PM Oli quits, Parliament torched as Nepal uprising spirals

Advertisement

Nepal's young protesters, army in talks to decide interim leader

Gutted, vandalised: Nepal’s biggest media house building lies in shambles as aftermath of Gen Z protests surfaces

Advertisement

The unrest began earlier this month over growing public anger at political nepotism, rising inequality and a recent government ban on major social media platforms.

Photo: Social media

Protesters, many from Gen Z, accused politicians’ children of flaunting luxury lifestyles while unemployment remains high. According to the World Bank, roughly 20 per cent of Nepal’s youth were unemployed last year. The government estimates that over 2,000 young people leave the country daily to find work in other countries, especially Middle East and India.

Photo: Social media

Protests turned violent on Monday, after demonstrators gathered near the parliament building. Some stormed the gates and clashes erupted.

The government responded with live ammunition, water cannons, and tear gas.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators. PTI

On Tuesday, the violence intensified, with parliament and the Supreme Court set on fire and Singha Durbar, the central government complex, overrun by protesters.

Photo: Social media

International airport was shut down for 24 hours due to chaos.

What Gen Z protesters want

Accountability for corruption.

Inclusion of young voices in governance.

An end to the opulence and nepotism they see among elites.

Better economic opportunities and employment at home so they don’t have to leave the country.

What’s next?

Nepal faces a power vacuum and an uncertain political future.

There are fears of continued government crackdowns, retaliation against peaceful protesters, and internet surveillance.

Protesters say this is bigger than a moment, it’s a generational movement.

Several youth protesters have publicly called for more representation of young people in governance and accountability for corruption within the political establishment.

 Inputs from agencies 

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts