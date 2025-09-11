DT
Home / World / Nepal’s Gen Z returns to streets after protests to fix what was broken

Nepal’s Gen Z returns to streets after protests to fix what was broken

Youth in videos were seen with brooms and garbage bags, repairing damage roads and returning stolen things
Monica Chauhan
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
A man walks with a broom outside the Parliament complex. Reuters
After two days of widespread protests across major cities in Nepal, a surprising and inspiring turn of events unfolded as hundreds of young protestors, largely members of Gen Z,  returned to the streets, not to demonstrate, but to clean up the mess.

Armed with brooms, garbage bags, and a deep sense of purpose, young people were seen collecting trash, repairing damage roads and restoring public spaces.

Comments like, "We protested for change, but we don't want to leave destruction behind," "This is our country, and we want to set an example of what real change looks like," were posted on social media.

Several videos circulating on social media also showed young protestors returning items taken during the protests and apologising for any unintended chaos.

Groups were seen repainting public walls, road sides and helping vendours reorganise their stalls.

This act of civic responsibility has drawn widespread praise both at home and abroad with many hailing it as a "new kind of protest".

Former government officials, civil society leaders, and even celebrities have taken to social media to commend the youth, calling their actions "a lesson in leadership and integrity".

One commented: "We want to clean the system, and we're starting with the streets".

