Kathmandu [Nepal], July 3 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu handed over the Award of Merit to the Jestha Varna Mahavihar in Lalitpur under the prestigious 2025 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

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The metal plaque and official certificate were handed over by Jaco Du Toit, UNESCO Representative in Nepal, to the Jestha Varna Mahavihar User Committee in the presence of Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

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Speaking at the event, Rakesh Pandey congratulated the user community, CLPIU, INTACH, and other stakeholders. He highlighted that the success of the Jestha Varna Mahavihar project underscores the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties shared between India and Nepal. He reiterated the Government of India's continued commitment to partnering with the Government and the people of Nepal in preserving and restoring the rich and shared cultural identity.

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Chiri Babu Maharjan, the Mayor of Lalitpur, spoke about the collaborative spirit and the Government of India's role in enabling the conservation of Jestha Varna Mahavihar, which reflects the robust India-Nepal development partnership. He expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for extending financial assistance for the restoration of various other cultural heritage sites in Lalitpur. He further thanked UNESCO for the recognition and congratulated all the award recipients.

The conservation of the Jestha Varna Mahavihar was undertaken as part of the Government of India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal at a cost of NPR 13.78 crore. INTACH from India was appointed by the Government of India as part of the reconstruction efforts to provide technical expertise as the Project Management Consultant. They worked in close coordination with the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) of the Government of Nepal and the local community. The project was inaugurated by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Dhan Bahadur Budha, the then Minister of Urban Development, Government of Nepal, on March 22, 2024.

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"This conservation project has been recognised by UNESCO for its exemplary community-centred approach, successfully balancing modern seismic safety retrofitting with the need to preserve intricate historical Newari woodcarvings and traditional architecture. The project also ensured that the living heritage, daily rituals, and cultural practices of the Newar Buddhist community continued uninterrupted throughout the conservation process," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu reads.

The Government of India had committed assistance worth USD 1 billion to supplement the efforts of the Government of Nepal in reconstruction after the 2015 Gorkha earthquake. As part of its reconstruction efforts, the Government of India has so far completed and handed over 50,000 private houses, 70 schools and a library, 122 health facilities, and 17 cultural heritage sites to the Government of Nepal. Beyond this, 14 additional schools, 11 health facilities, and 13 cultural heritage sector projects located across earthquake-affected districts are at various stages of reconstruction, which are being implemented through Indian assistance.

Under the cultural heritage sector, the Government of India has been involved in the conservation and restoration of 30 cultural heritage projects across eight districts of Nepal, namely Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Sindhupalchowk, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, and Gorkha.

These projects include the restoration of historical sites, ancient buildings, temples, and the reconstruction of monasteries and dharmashala buildings. Some of the remarkable projects include Seto Machhindranath Temple in Kathmandu, Kumari Ghar and Jestha Varna Mahavihar in Lalitpur, Jangam Math in Bhaktapur, and Tarkey Ghyang Gumba in Sindhupalchowk.

The support of the Government of India in the cultural heritage sector extends beyond structural repair and encompasses significant socio-economic and cultural benefits, contributing to Nepal's holistic recovery and long-term well-being.

Representatives of the Jestha Varna Mahavihar User Committee expressed their deep gratitude to the Government of India for the timely financial and technical assistance, noting that the restored Mahavihar stands as a proud symbol of community resilience and bilateral friendship.

The event was attended by local community members, representatives of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), heritage conservationists, and officials from the Government of Nepal. (ANI)

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