Kathmandu [Nepal], May 8 (ANI): Nepal's opposition Maoist Center's Deputy Secretary General Janardan Sharma has welcomed India's Operation Sindoor against terrorism.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Sharma, a former Foreign and Finance Minister welcomed the strike by India on terror hotbeds inside Pakistan.

"India has conducted "Operation Sindoor" against terrorism. Terrorism is the worst thing that can happen to human civilization. It should be the duty of every nation to fight against terrorism. At the same time, it is necessary to defeat terrorism through mutual cooperation for peace and stability," Sharma wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday's meeting of the House of Representatives, Nepali lawmakers voiced support to the countries fighting against terrorism and demanded for clear stance of the government against terrorism following the Operation Sindoor of India.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Ramhari Khatiwada, while addressing the parliamentary meeting on Thursday stated that any of the country has right to defend itself against terrorism. Giving reference of various wars, the lawmaker also demanded for governments preparedness in wake of the geopolitical crisis.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, current policy of the US President, China- Taiwan unification attempt and its after effects, India's attack on Pakistan for harboring terrorism has further made us vulnerable. I would request the government to be ready to face any of those consequences," Khatiwada said.

"In the fight against the terrorism, we should support any of the countries," the ruling party lawmaker stressed.

Another Nepali Congress lawmaker, Mukta Kumari Yadav also demanded the government to clear the nations stand against terrorism.

"Nepal has adopted the foreign policy of non-alignment but the nation needs to clear up the stance against the terrorism," Yadav said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir in India, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, said MoD.

Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. (ANI)

