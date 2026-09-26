Nepal’s newly anointed Living Goddess Kumari embarks on first tour round the city with arrival of festive season

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 26 (ANI): Anointed as the new Royal Kumari last September, Aryatara Shakya embarked on a five-day tour around the city as part of the Indra Jatra festival, which signals the arrival of the festive season in the Himalayan nation on Friday. It is her first tour of the city after being anointed as the living goddess Kumari.

Along with the new living Goddess, two other living deities, Ganesh and Bhairab, will also be touring the inner areas of Kathmandu as part of the festival. The ascension of three living deities in human form on three different chariots, which tour around the city, is an annual festival observed for one week starting from Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu.

Advertisement

Thousands of devotees from around the valley poured into the premises of Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to witness the celebration as well as pay homage to the living gods in human form despite the continuous rain.

Advertisement

“It is my first Indra Jatra experience. It was very joyful and celebratory; my first experience truly became the best. Today’s Indra Jatra coincidentally became mine as well as the newly anointed Kumari’s first Indra Jatra, I also got to know that. I got to know more about the culture, I also got to see other living gods as well. I waited for about three hours to see the newly anointed Kumari, and it was worth it,” Loyal Ghale, a reveller, told ANI.

Nepal has the tradition of worshipping a girl as a Kumari from the Newar Community, the originals of the Kathmandu Valley, after she undergoes various religious tests. The test for choosing a girl as Kumari begins when the chairing Kumari is set to reach the age of puberty. The test for anointing a new Kumari blends the elements of Hinduism and Buddhism.

Advertisement

Some characteristics searched for in children are good health, no evidence of scars and marks on the body, uncut and unblemished body skin, pre-menstrual status and no loss of teeth.

Once a girl passes through these basic requirements, she is then further examined for 32 strict body perfections, including having the body of a banyan tree, eyelashes like a cow, the neck of a conch shell, the chest of a lion, a voice as soft and clear as that of a duck, the same horoscope as the King, signs of serenity and fearlessness, straight black hair and dark eyes, delicate and soft hands and feet, thighs like those of a deer, and a small and moist tongue.

The child will also undergo a test of courage, where she is shown several sacrificed buffaloes and masked men dancing in the blood. If she shows any sign of fear, she is not deemed worthy of becoming the incarnation of Goddess Taleju.

After being selected as Kumari, she will leave her parents' home until another living goddess takes her place, as she is transferred to the Kumari Ghar, an old palace building without any modern facilities.

The parents are not allowed to visit their daughter and only see their child when the Kumari ventures to special events and places, around 13 times a year. Indra Jatra is one of the occasions when the living goddess comes out of her residence.

Legends say that the Indra Jatra festival is observed to celebrate the victory of the gods over the demons to release Jayanta, the son of Lord Indra. It is believed that Lord Indra came to the earth to collect white flowers for his mother but was caught by the locals, the Newars, of the Kathmandu Valley, and kept him bound. After Lord Indra’s mother, Jayanta, came and disclosed his identity, a procession took place, which continues till now.

Indra, the god of rain, is worshipped in this festival, primarily celebrated by the Newar communities following both Hinduism and Buddhism. Apart from the Kathmandu Valley, Kavre and the Dolakha District of the country also celebrate this festival with fervour.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, along with Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, along with acting Mayor of Kathmandu Sunita Dangol, also witnessed the procession and paid obeisance to the living deities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)