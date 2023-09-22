Nepal’s PM to meet Xi during 8-day China visit

PTI

Kathmandu, September 21

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” will be on an eight-day visit to China from September 23 for talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, on ways to further bolster bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

Prachanda will also attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on September 23, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said.

Prachanda, who along with the country’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud is currently in the US to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, will directly fly to China on September 23. The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on deepening traditional friendship, expanding cooperation, etc., Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said .

