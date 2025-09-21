DT
PT
Home / World / 'Palestinian state will not happen,' says Netanyahu; accuses foreign leaders of giving 'prize' to Hamas

'Palestinian state will not happen,' says Netanyahu; accuses foreign leaders of giving 'prize' to Hamas

Says that he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US
article_Author
AP
London, Updated At : 09:42 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on September 15. Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state “will not happen.”

Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.

Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a “prize” to Hamas.

“It will not happen,” he said. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

