'Palestinian state will not happen,' says Netanyahu; accuses foreign leaders of giving 'prize' to Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state “will not happen.”
Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.
Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a “prize” to Hamas.
“It will not happen,” he said. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”
Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
