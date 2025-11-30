DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Netanyahu asks Israeli president for pardon in cases accusing him of bribery, fraud

Netanyahu asks Israeli president for pardon in cases accusing him of bribery, fraud

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon amid ongoing corruption cases. Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement released Sunday by the president's office.

Advertisement

President Herzog's office acknowledged the request, stating it will be considered responsibly. The pardon process involves consulting the Justice Ministry and considering public interest.

Advertisement

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Mr Herzog's office said.

Advertisement

This move comes amid ongoing legal battles and after US President Donald Trump urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, calling the case "unjustified."

Netanyahu faces three corruption cases filed in 2019, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He maintains his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

Advertisement

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts