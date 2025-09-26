New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the day's proceedings on Friday as the first speaker during the fourth day of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Debate.

Advertisement

Opening his address, Netanyahu lauded joint Israeli and American operations during the 12-day conflict with Iran in June, which he said dealt a decisive blow to Tehran's military capabilities while resulting in heavy casualties, including among civilians.

"Our daring pilots neutralised Iran's missile defences and took control of the skies over Tehran. Israeli fighter pilots and American B-2 pilots bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites," he declared, calling the campaign unprecedented. "This war will go down in the annals of military history."

Advertisement

The Israeli leader went on to commend US President Donald Trump for his role during the confrontation. Netanyahu said, "For his bold and decisive action...President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise."

Turning to the United Nations Security Council, he urged members to restore snapback sanctions against Tehran. "We must remain vigilant. We must remain absolutely clear-minded ... We must not allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacity," he warned. "Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium ... must be eliminated."

Advertisement

His remarks came two days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the Assembly on September 24, where he insisted that Iran had "never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb."

"I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb," he said.

He also voiced strong criticism of Israel's actions, particularly over its occupation of Palestinian territories and rhetoric around the creation of a "greater Israel." "After nearly two years of genocide, mass starvation, the perpetuation of apartheid within the occupied territories and aggression against its neighbours, the ludicrous and delusional scheme of a 'greater Israel' is being proclaimed with brazenness by the highest echelons of that regime," he stated.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of having abandoned diplomacy in favour of force. "Israel and its sponsors no longer even content themselves with normalisation through political means. Rather, they impose their presence through naked force, and have styled it peace through strength," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)