Netanyahu backs US ceasefire with Iran but says Lebanon not included

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed the US ceasefire with Iran but that the deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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Netanyahu's office said in the statement on Wednesday that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.

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His office said Israel also supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.