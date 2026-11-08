Netanyahu calls for 'national unity govt' amid Iran war as Yair Golan pushes for "govt of salvation, change"

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the immediate establishment of a broad "national unity government" comprising all Zionist political factions to safeguard the nation and counter regional threats, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu made the appeal on Saturday (local time) during a televised address shared by Israeli media outlet Israel Hayom.

Addressing the nation, the Israeli Prime Minister advocated for "the establishment of a national unity government that will include all parties of the national camp and all Zionist parties that wish to protect our country, the one and only state of the Jewish people," according to Al Jazeera.

Outlining the core objectives of such an alliance, Netanyahu asserted that a unified political leadership is essential to decisively neutralise external security threats, particularly from Tehran.

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The proposed unity government would "permanently remove the nuclear threat from Iran, preserve Israel as a Jewish state, and bring unity among us," Netanyahu claimed, as cited by Al Jazeera.

However, the appeal was swiftly rejected by the opposition, with Israel’s Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan insisting that Netanyahu’s administration must be ousted and replaced with a "government of salvation and change."

"Netanyahu’s government must be replaced, and a government of salvation and change must be formed to safeguard Israel’s democracy, security, and future. We are committed to making every effort to make this happen," Golan posted on social media platform X.

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Reaching out to the ultra-Orthodox community, Golan emphasised that any future political partnership must be anchored in shared civil and national obligations, specifically calling for their conscription into the military.

"We are not looking to punish the ultra-Orthodox. We want a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox community, but a genuine partnership requires mutual responsibility," Golan stated. "Unlike Netanyahu, we will not go all the way to Bnei Brak or Mea Shearim. Anyone who wants a partnership with us will have to meet us in Ramat Gan."

Demanding structural societal reforms, the opposition leader stressed that the burden of defence and taxation cannot fall solely on secular citizens.

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"We need to draft the ultra-Orthodox into the military. And we need to expand their integration into the workforce and ensure that every child in Israel gets the tools to earn a decent living. The middle class cannot continue to bear the economic and security burden alone," he argued.

Golan also insisted that civil liberties must be safeguarded in non-religious municipalities, including public transport and commercial activity on Shabbat, warning that no coalition partner would receive concessions without reform.

"We are extending a hand out of a genuine desire to form a government of change. Under no circumstances are we giving anyone a blank check. Anyone who wants to work with us will have to be ready for change," Golan added.

Meanwhile in Israel, the leaders of Israel's "Change and Repair" opposition parties have formally allied behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for Prime Minister, agreeing to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's 38th government and manoeuvre an immediate transition of power. (ANI)

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