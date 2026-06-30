Netanyahu declares Israeli military not leaving Lebanon until Hezbollah threat eliminated

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Netanyahu today (Tuesday) visited the security zone in southern Lebanon where he declared, "as long as Hezbollah, armed, is here, threatening us--we are staying here," and, "we are not leaving southern Lebanon until the threat is eliminated."

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Netanyahu told the soldiers there that they have "done tremendous work" in Lebanon, and "the main thing we did--and this is what you are doing here--is creating buffer zones, security zones, not on our side of the border--on their side. So we are doing this in Lebanon. We did this in Gaza."

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"These security zones--this is a conceptual change," he added. "It means that we do not allow a terrorist army to sit on our border. And we push them away--this is what you are doing." (ANI/TPS)

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