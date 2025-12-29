Netanyahu holds talks with US Secy of War ahead of Trump meet

Florida [US], December 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday held talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "I am currently meeting in Florida with the U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth."

Advertisement

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2005690456231796952?s=20

Advertisement

Netanyahu's office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting in Florida with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth."

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2005691645036286011?s=20

Advertisement

Netanyahu earlier met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of his ongoing diplomatic engagements in the United States.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu shared a brief reaction on social media.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a great meeting in Florida with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2005661579212136478?s=20

A video released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office showed Netanyahu and Rubio greeting each other with a handshake before taking their seats, with the US and Israeli flags displayed in the background, underscoring the diplomatic nature of the engagement.

The meeting with Rubio comes ahead of Netanyahu's scheduled talks with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago around 1 pm ET. The discussions are expected to centre on recent developments linked to a peace plan introduced in October aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

Netanyahu's visit reflects his continued outreach to the US administration, as he seeks a tougher American stance on Hamas in Gaza while also raising concerns over Iran's advancing ballistic missile programme. Over the course of the year, he has made multiple visits to the US, publicly praising Trump as Israel's strongest ally while privately urging stronger action against what Israel views as its primary security threats, CNN reported.

However, the political backdrop to the meeting appears more complex than during previous engagements. Trump, who has repeatedly described himself as a president focused on peace, has grown cautious in recent months over certain Israeli military actions, including strikes in Syria. He has also remained sensitive to domestic US opinion, which has shown limited appetite for deeper American involvement in another Middle Eastern conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)