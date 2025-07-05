DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Netanyahu, IDF chief clash over Gaza evacuation and siege plan

Netanyahu, IDF chief clash over Gaza evacuation and siege plan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a cabinet meeting over a contentious plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza and lay siege to its northern region, The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisement

According to quotes cited by The Times of Israel from the closed-door meeting, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused Zamir of failing to carry out orders, claiming it had led to a stalemate in Gaza.

Zamir reportedly pushed back, saying: "You always say there is a stalemate in the Strip. There is no stalemate... We're doing exactly what you tasked us with. You certainly don't need to be reminded that we have soldiers dying in battle."

Advertisement

Netanyahu responded that the IDF should "work on a wide-scale evacuation plan of the population to the south of the Strip," while Smotrich added, "And lay siege to the north [of Gaza]. That way we'll topple Hamas in no time," The Times of Israel reported.

In response, Zamir reportedly asked, "Do you want a military government [in Gaza]? Who will govern 2 million people?" Netanyahu countered, "The IDF and the State of Israel. I don't want a military government, but I want to move [Gazans] to a large civilian area. [I'm] not willing to leave Hamas behind in any way."

Advertisement

Netanyahu reportedly said that without the evacuation plan, the alternative would be to "run over the whole Strip and capture all of it, and that means killing the hostages, which I don't want and am not prepared to do."

Zamir warned that such a move could lead to a loss of control: "To control these people who are hungry and angry could lead to a loss of control and as a result of that loss of control they could turn on the IDF," he was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu dismissed the concern and ordered the preparation of the plan before his return from Washington, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. Trump is expected to announce a Gaza ceasefire deal during the visit.

Netanyahu, speaking in Ashkelon on Wednesday, reaffirmed that Israel would not leave Hamas in power: "There will be no Hamas... There will be no Hamastan... We will release all our hostages," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it had gained operational control of roughly 65% of Gaza and eliminated over 100 Hamas operatives in the past week, including senior commander Hakem al-Issa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts