Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light Independence Day torch alongside ‘heroic’ Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to light a torch alongside "heroic Indian pilot" Captain Smit Machchhar on the country's Independence Day.

During the phone call, PM Modi and Netanyahu reviewed the ongoing momentum characterising bilateral ties, reaffirming their shared dedication to further enhancing the partnership connecting both nations.

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"Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region," PM Modi wrote on X following the phone call.

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Netanyahu noted that PM Modi expressed gratitude for the invitation while articulating India's resolve to cooperate with Israel in fighting terrorism.

"I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch together with the heroic Indian pilot on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel fight terrorism together. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us," Netanyahu posted on X.

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Captain Machchhar sustained severe injuries during an attack by the Omani co-pilot aboard a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai service on September 30. The co-pilot allegedly attempted to take command of the aircraft, prompting Machchhar to engage him physically and successfully unlock the cockpit entry.

This decisive manoeuvre enabled fellow crew members and passengers to enter the flight deck and subdue the assailant, thereby averting a potentially catastrophic aviation disaster. The commercial aircraft accommodated upwards of 170 travellers.

On October 3, Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Captain Smit Machchhar, praising him as a "true hero" representing the people of India, Israel and the global community. He invited Captain Smit Machchhar and PM Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's Independence Day.

"Captain, I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told Captain Machchhar.

"I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," he added.

The Israeli leader remarked that such an honour is customarily reserved for the country's own citizens. Nonetheless, he added: "But I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now and they will then too."

Netanyahu, briefed by the aviator on how the attack unfolded inside the cockpit, expressed profound astonishment at his composure.

"I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgement under impossible conditions," the Israeli Prime Minister said, adding that the aviator's actions were extraordinary and approached miraculous proportions.

Netanyahu observed that the pilot had preserved far more than the lives of those on board.

"You saved so many souls. I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world to realise that a brave pilot and brave passengers can overcome this evil, however threatening, however violent. It's something that is being justly hailed around the world," Netanyahu said.

"You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world," he added.

Inviting the Captain once more towards the conclusion of the conversation, Netanyahu said, "So we hope to see you very soon in Israel. I look forward to seeing you here again. But under the circumstances, I think this will be a memorable and historic visit."

"Thank you for everything you did," the Israeli Prime Minister told the Indian pilot. (ANI)

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