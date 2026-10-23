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Home / World / Netanyahu orders lock-down of West Bank after Hamas linked terror attack injures 5

Netanyahu orders lock-down of West Bank after Hamas linked terror attack injures 5

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ANI
Updated At : 02:37 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], October 23 (ANI): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the city of Hebron to be cordoned off and for the entire West Bank to be blocked from entry and exit starting after five people were wounded in a terror attack in the area in an attacked by alleged Hamas terrorists.

"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a closure on the city of Hebron and prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria, beginning today," Netanyahu said

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"We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them, wherever they are and at any time. You have nowhere to hide," Netanyahu added.

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Earlier the IDFannounced that two terrorists involved in the attack had been killed. A manhunt for potential additional terrorists is still ongoing.

"Following the shooting attack earlier today, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers launched offensive counterterrorism operations in the Hebron area, which has been placed under a cordon, and in additional areas. Over the past week, security forces apprehended Rs 70 wanted individuals, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad affiliates, and located dozens of weapons, including M16 rifles, Carlo submachine guns & explosive devices. The IDF will continue conducting offensive counterterrorism operations to safeguard Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

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The Ambulance services said that five people had been wounded in the attack, with two in critical condition, one moderate, and two mild.

"This was a serious attack. The soldiers' swift actions prevented an even more serious attack and further harm to civilians and security forces. A large quantity of ammunition was found in the vehicle used by the terrorists to reach the scene of the attack, which was intended to be used to carry out an attack on a larger scale," IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

The terror attack in the West Bank comes just five days before Israel goes to the polls (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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