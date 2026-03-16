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Home / World / Netanyahu posts fresh video amid social media rumours of his death

Netanyahu posts fresh video amid social media rumours of his death

In the 90-second video shared on his X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills

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PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts at a cafe, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 15, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Benjamin Netanyahu via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
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A day after releasing a video debunking conspiracy theories of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday came up with yet another video 'showing he is alive'.

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In the 90-second video shared on his X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills.

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"Sticking to the guidelines and winning together," he captioned the video.

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In the clip, Netanyahu is seen posing for photographs with two girls, both named Shir, asking a woman walking her dog about its breed, and admiring the view of Jerusalem.

"How beautiful is Jerusalem. Nothing like Jerusalem," he is heard saying in the video.

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Netanyahu also stressed the need for people to step out for fresh air while remaining close to shelters amid the ongoing security situation.

"Where is the shelter here?" he asked people, who responded, "Nearby."

"That is very important," the Prime Minister emphasised.

On Sunday, Netanyahu posted a video on X in which he was seen ordering coffee at a cafe while dismissing speculation on social media claiming he had been killed.

In Monday's video, the Prime Minister is seen near the same coffee shop featured in the earlier clip and is wearing the same outfit.

The first video came shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued threats against Netanyahu amid the escalating conflict between the two countries.

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