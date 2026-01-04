Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for his leadership and the military operation that led to the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a post on X, Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump, for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers."

En confisquant le pouvoir au peuple vénézuélien, en le privant de ses libertés fondamentales, Nicolás Maduro a porté une atteinte grave à sa dignité et à son droit à l'auto-détermination. La France s'est engagée avec constance, notamment par ses actions de médiation, en faveur du… — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) January 3, 2026

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Maduro and his wife, who were captured in Caracas during a US military operation, have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and will face trial.

He said that American forces, working with law enforcement agencies, captured Maduro and his wife in a night-time operation.

While addressing a press conference in Florida, Trump said, "No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night."

"It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," he said.

Trump said that Maduro and his wife "will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil" for their alleged role in drug trafficking, adding that they are currently being taken to New York, with authorities to decide later whether the trial will be held in New York or Florida.

"We will make the people of Venezuela rich, independent, and safe. The illegitimate dictator Maduro was the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly and illicit drugs into the United States. Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil. Right now, they're on a ship that will be heading to, ultimately, New York. And then a decision will be made, I assume, between New York and Miami or Florida," he said. (ANI)

