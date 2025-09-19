Netanyahu presents awards to Israeli intelligence operatives

Tel Aviv, [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad (Israel's international intelligence agency) Director David Barnea presented the Prime Minister's Award to Mossad operatives for the years 2023-2024 for intelligence and special roles. The ceremony was held Wednesday night in the presence of the organization's employees, its commanders, and partners from the security and intelligence community.

The Prime Minister's Award is given to groundbreaking and inspiring operatives whose intelligence and operational contributions to protecting the security of the State of Israel are exceptional. The selected operatives represent the tip of the iceberg of the Mossad's extensive work over the past two years in dealing with the many threats and challenges facing the State of Israel, and ensuring Israel's intelligence and technological superiority. (ANI/TPS)

