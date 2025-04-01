DT
Home / World / Netanyahu rescinds appointment of Sharvit as head of Israel's Anti-Terror Security Agency

ANI
Updated At : 08:51 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met again last night with former Israel Navy Commander, Vice-Admiral (Ret.) Eli Sharvit regarding the decision to cancel Sharvit's appointment as head of the Israel Security Agency (ISA), known in Hebrew as the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service).

Less than a day after announcing Sharvit's selection, Netanyahu changed his mind.

The Prime Minister thanked Major General Sharvit for his willingness to be called to the flag, but informed him that after further thought, he intended to consider other candidates.

"I was asked by the Prime Minister to take on the role of head of the service and continue to serve the State of Israel during this difficult time - and so I did," said Sharvit. "This was out of full confidence in the ability of the General Security Service to meet the complex challenges that have arisen in these days, and a humble belief in my abilities to lead it to this end." (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

