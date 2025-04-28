DT
PT
Home / World / Netanyahu says elimination of Hezbollah leader 'smashed Iranian axis'

Netanyahu says elimination of Hezbollah leader 'smashed Iranian axis'

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September 'smashed the Iranian Axis' [of Evil]. The comment came when Netanyahu addressed the 2025 JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem Sunday night.
ANI
Updated At : 04:31 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September "smashed the Iranian Axis" [of Evil]. The comment came when Netanyahu addressed the 2025 JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem Sunday night.

"[It was my conclusion that] Nasrallah manipulated Iran much more than they manipulated him," he said. "He was the axis of the axis, and if we removed him, the axis would break." (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

