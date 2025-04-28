Netanyahu says elimination of Hezbollah leader 'smashed Iranian axis'

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September "smashed the Iranian Axis" [of Evil]. The comment came when Netanyahu addressed the 2025 JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem Sunday night.

"[It was my conclusion that] Nasrallah manipulated Iran much more than they manipulated him," he said. "He was the axis of the axis, and if we removed him, the axis would break." (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)