DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Netanyahu says Israel sent "clear message" to Turkey over Syria airstrikes

Netanyahu says Israel sent "clear message" to Turkey over Syria airstrikes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:43 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said Israel had sent a "clear message" to Turkey over its alleged plans to establish a military foothold in Syria, warning that Israel would not tolerate a Turkish military presence moving south.

Advertisement

"We will not tolerate a Turkish military foothold moving south. Because it threatens us. We made this clear in general," Netanyahu said in an interview.

Advertisement

He claimed that Israel had acted after receiving information that Turkey intended to establish itself at an airport south of its line near Aleppo.

Advertisement

"Now we saw that there was an intention of Turkey to establish itself in an airport south of its line near Aleppo. And we sent a message," Netanyahu said.

When asked whether the message had been received by Turkey, Netanyahu said, "The message got through, but apparently they didn't hear it. So we made sure they understood it better."

Advertisement

Netanyahu's remarks came after Israel carried out airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airport in Syria's eastern Idlib province. The Israeli Prime Minister's office had earlier said the strikes were linked to concerns over a possible Turkish troop deployment at an airbase near Aleppo.

Turkey rejected Israel's claims, saying the allegations were aimed at legitimising strikes against Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement posted on X, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said, "The allegations put forward by the Israeli Prime Ministry, which lack seriousness, aim to legitimise Israel's unlawful airstrikes targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

Turkey said it would continue cooperation with the Syrian government to establish peace and stability in the country and accused Netanyahu of pursuing "expansionist and destabilising policies" in the region.

The Israeli strikes drew condemnation from several countries and international bodies.

Barrie Peach, acting UK Special Representative for Syria, expressed concern over the strikes, saying they risked further destabilising Syria.

"I am deeply concerned by Israeli strikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase, which risk further destabilising Syria. We continue to call on Israel to respect Syrian sovereignty and return to negotiations. Dialogue and diplomacy will help achieve a more peaceful future for both countries and the region," Peach said.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also expressed solidarity with Syria following the attacks in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani.

"The Jordanian Foreign Minister expressed Jordan's condemnation of Israeli violations in Syrian territories, emphasising the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Syria. Both sides also stressed the importance of continuing efforts aimed at enhancing peace and stability in the region," Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also described the strikes as "another very worrying violation" of Syria's territorial integrity and airspace, calling for an end to such attacks.

The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, also voiced concern over the strikes, calling them an "unnecessary escalation" that did not advance regional stability.

The Abu al-Duhur airbase was targeted in four airstrikes, marking the first reported attack on the facility since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts