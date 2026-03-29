Netanyahu says Israeli military action exposing "cracks" in Iran

Safed (Israel), March 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel's ongoing military actions are creating "visible cracks" in what he termed the "terror regime in Tehran," Times of Israel reported.

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After a situation assessment at the Northern Command headquarters, Netanyahu said, "Iran is not the same Iran, Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas."

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He further asserted that all three are "battered enemies fighting for their very existence."

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Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu emphasised that Israel has seized the initiative in the conflict. "Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them. We are the side that is acting, attacking, and initiating, and we are deep in their territory," he said.

Netanyahu further claimed that Israel has established "three security zones deep in enemy territory." Referring to Lebanon, he said he had instructed the military to expand the existing security zone to counter the threat posed by Hezbollah and to push anti-tank missile fire away from Israel's border.

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He acknowledged that Hezbollah still retains "residual capability" to launch rockets at Israel, adding that discussions were held with military commanders on eliminating that threat, Times of Israel reported.

"We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it.

He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners.

"The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said.

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US officials, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops.

This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region. (ANI)

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