Netanyahu seals comeback deal with hard-right Cabinet

Jerusalem, December 29
Benjamin Netanyahu (73) sealed a comeback as Israeli Prime Minister today as his hard-right Cabinet was sworn in with promises to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The veteran leader who is on trial for graft charges, which he denies, has sought to calm concerns about the fate of civil rights and diplomacy since his bloc of nationalist and religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in a November 1 election.
His allies include the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, which oppose Palestinian statehood and whose leaders have in the past agitated against Israel’s justice system and LGBT rights.
Netanyahu’s appointments include Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group, as minister for police.
Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to promote tolerance and pursue peace. — Reuters
