Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Netanyahu is meeting Sunday evening with Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) head Ronen Bar. Netanyahu has informed Bar that he will bring a resolution to the government this week calling for Bar's termination.

"Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring a motion to the government to terminate the position of the head of the Shin Bet," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a war for our very existence - a war on seven fronts," he added. "At all times, but especially in such an existential war, the Prime Minister must have full confidence in the head of the Shin Bet. But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite - I do not have such confidence. I have a continuing distrust of the head of the Shin Bet. A distrust that has grown over time."

Netanyahu stressed that he is "full of appreciation for the women and men of the Shin Bet."

"I am certain that this step is necessary for the rehabilitation of the organization, for achieving all of our war goals, and for preventing the next disaster." (ANI/TPS)

