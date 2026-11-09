Netanyahu urges opposition parties to join "unity government" under his leadership

Jerusalem [Israel], November 9 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on opposition leaders to join him in forming a unified government comprising opposition and ultra-Orthodox parties, saying it was "the need of the hour" amid the country's major challenges.

In a video statement released on Monday, Netanyahu said any "Zionist" party could join the proposed government, asserting that he was not ruling anyone out while maintaining that his Likud party should lead the coalition as the largest party.

"This government needs to include all the parties in the national camp, which also includes the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties," Netanyahu said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"We must join forces in the face of the challenges in front of us," he added, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Advertisement

Netanyahu also said he was ready to immediately enter talks with any party willing to discuss his proposal.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu argued that "it is impossible to create a government with Hamas supporters, a government that depends on Hamas supporters."

He further said, "It is impossible to fight Iran and its other radical Islamic followers if you depend on radical Islam in the government," referring to the two Arab parties that supported Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister.

Advertisement

Netanyahu had also called for a unity government on Saturday, saying, "This is the time for unity. This is the will of the people; this is the need of the hour. A government that relies on supporters of terror will not fight terror."

Netanyahu's right-wing endorsement tally stands at 46 seats following post-election consultations with President Isaac Herzog, after the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party opted to abstain.

His renewed appeal came a day after Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate to form a government following consultations with political parties, The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Eisenkot reached an agreement on Monday over the selection of the next Knesset Speaker following a meeting between the two leaders, The Jerusalem Post reported. However, they did not immediately announce their choice.

This comes just after Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman expressed “full confidence” in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term following the meeting amid ongoing disagreements over the formation of Israel's next government, according to The Times of Israel.

In a statement following the meeting, the Yashar party called the discussions between the two leaders “constructive and productive”.

“Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term,” the party said in a statement, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The meeting came amid tensions between the two leaders over Eisenkot's coalition-building options. Liberman has ruled out supporting a minority government or one dependent on Arab-led parties, while signalling his willingness to negotiate with ultra-Orthodox factions.

However, as per the Times of Israel, the statement did not indicate whether the two leaders had resolved their differences or reached any concrete agreements regarding the formation of the next government.

Eisenkot formally received the mandate on Sunday after securing recommendations from 67 members of the 120-member Knesset during consultations with political factions. His support included lawmakers from Yashar, B'Yachad, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab-led parties.

He has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorised to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if required. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)